PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Child care funding from the American Rescue Plan became tied up in a legislative disagreement over what authority is needed to approve the sending of the money.

Lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee had previously expressed concerns about the $100 million Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced would go through the South Dakota Department of Social Services and then onto state registered and licensed child care providers.

Last week, DSS Secretary Laurie Gill emailed child care providers asking to reach out to their legislators and get the funds past a legislative review. Two daycare providers in Sioux Falls spoke to KELOLAND News about the importance of receiving the funding soon.

On Monday, members of the committee passed HB 1333A, which only focuses on nearly $62 million of the $100 million. The motion will now need to be passed by the entire House and Senate before the aid can be sent to child care providers. Lawmakers say they hope to pass the motion soon so the funding can still be sent out in a timely manner.

After more than two hours of discussion, Rep. Chair Karr (R-Sioux Falls), who co-chairs the Joint Appropriations Committee, said he understood all the frustration. Karr said it’s unfortunate there’s a disagreement about who has authority to release the money, but he stressed the state can’t spend dollars unless they’ve been through the legislative process.

Morgan Gruebele, the Chief Budget Analyst with the S.D. Bureau of Finance and Management, told lawmakers the quickest way to get money to the providers would be without passing HB 1333A. She said the state is delaying $30 million in payments that could go out as early as Wednesday or Friday for lawmakers to review. She argued the Governor’s budget gives authority to spend $64 million in previously budgeted funds.

Gill testified against HB 1333A and also said DSS uses federal money through authority from the executive branch without the need for approval from lawmakers.

DSS Deputy Secretary Brenda Tidball-Zeltinger spoke to lawmakers about how federal guidelines with the money requires it to be used for licensed and registered child care providers.

There’s roughly 800 registered child cares, while the breakdown of licensed daycares, DSS reports the state has 372 family child care homes, 227 daycare centers, 145 before and after school centers, 40 informal in-home providers and 87 relative providers.

The federal aid could reimburse three months of operating expenses for some licensed child care providers, but there were caps depending on the child care type. A cap of $15,000 for family day care, $30,000 for group family day care and $27,000 for before or after child care. Child care centers, depending on size, were capped from $60,000 or $300,000.

Rep. Liz May (R-Kyle) asked how many children would be helped through registered and licensed child care. Tidball-Zeltinger pointed to 800 eligible day cares for the grant money and mentioned a 2019 study suggested there could be up 2,000 unlicensed and unregistered daycares in South Dakota.

Sen. Jessica Castleberry (R-Rapid City) testified saying she agreed with both being in favor of passing HB 1333A and not passing HB 1333A. She liked the amendment keeping the other $40 million out of the discussion and supported a workforce study on child care and time to create other plans.

She said the ARP payments “may create more problems than it solve” but also said, “if we don’t use it, we lose it.” She supported allowing DSS to allocate the federal funding properly.

Kayla Klein, a lobbyist representing Early Learners South Dakota and the South Dakota Association for the Education of Young Children, said South Dakota already has the least restrictive process for child care centers to become licensed and registered.

She opposed HB 1333A and asked lawmakers to get aid to child care providers as soon as possible.

Rebecca Kiesow Knudsen, CEO of Lutheran Social Services, told lawmakers the child care industry is in crisis and called the system broken. She said LSS raised wages for childcare workers 30% in the past 18 months and said some of the money would be used to help pay workers. She spoke about how child care is “not a good business.”

All the payments will eventually be posted on open.sd.gov.

“Governor Noem used her existing authority to get the federal grant out to daycare providers as quickly as possible. The legislature had questions, and we have delayed payments because of those questions,” Gill said an emailed response to KELOLAND News. “We want this money to get out the door to childcare providers as soon as possible, as the Governor originally intended.”