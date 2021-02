SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Northern State men's basketball team outscored Augustana 20-17 in overtime to claim an 87-84 win over the Vikings in the quarterfinal round of the NSIC tournament.

"I'm so proud of our guys and the way that they persevered," Northern State head coach Saul Phillips said. "Having guys on the team that have already won championships, before I was even here was big in those moments. It helped calm me down."