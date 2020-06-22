Cheaper flights? Watch out for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There appears to be some deals on ticket prices on flights from Joe Foss Field at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. The deals are here as airport officials are reporting a slight rebound from the dismal passenger counts in April and May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those less expensive flights are to states where coronavirus cases are increasing, according to Johns Hopkins.

The ticket prices for this story are from the airline websites and not travel services or websites. Delta and United websites do not share ticket prices in a list format as do American Airlines and Allegiant. All prices are subject to the date, time, booking dates, and seat class. Some prices change by the hour.

Folks can fly from Sioux Falls to Florida. As of June 22, Florida had 100,217 positive COVID-19 cases.

An American Airlines roundtrip ticket to Tampa was $270 as of June 22. An Allegiant Air one-way ticket to St. Petersburg was $64 on June 22.

South Carolina just added 1,000 more COVID-19 cases today, according to its state department of health. The state now has more than 25,000 cases. A roundtrip flight to Charleston from Sioux Falls was $276 as of June 22 through American Airlines. The state had 901 more cases on June 22 than the prior day.

A one way Allegiant Air flight to Phoenix was $56 as of June 22. A Delta flight on July 20 was listed as $336 for one way as of June 22.

Arizona is a red block on the Johns Hopkins’ COVID-19 which indicates cases are surging in Arizona.

A state that may not be as hot in the summer as Florida or Arizona and not as sticky as South Carolina or Florida is California.

A one-way ticket to San Diego on Allegiant Air was $55 on June 22. A roundtrip flight through American Airlines to Sacramento was $232.

But COVID-19 cases were also increasing in California. The state’s department of health said on June 22 that deaths increased by .4% and total cases increased by 2.4%. Still the decrease is lower than in Arizona for Florida.

Colorado is destination from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

A round trip ticket to Denver through United was $197 on June 22. A one way trip through Delta taken on July 20 was $291 on June 22.

On the Johns Hopkins map, Colorado’s COVID-19 color was a very, very faint pink which indicates a nearly steady decrease in the illness.

A one-way flight to Nashville was $38 on allegiant on a June 22 list.

Tennessee has mostly had a decreasing trend of COVID-19 cases in June, according to the Johns Hopkins map.

As of the end of March, 2020, 561,000 passengers left from the airport in Sioux Falls, according to the Bureau of Transportation.

The most popular destinations from April 2019 through March 2020 were Minneapolis, followed by Denver, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Phoenix rounds out the top five.

The airport saw a big decrease in flights in April during the pandemic. The trend continued in May, so any uptick in flights would be a boost. Airport officials said the number of passengers is increasing this month.