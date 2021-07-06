Chase Mason ‘excited’ for the future as MLB Draft nears

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Hurley native Chase Mason is ranked the 249th top prospect in this year’s MLB Draft, according to MLB.com and he soon could hear his name called in this year’s MLB Draft.

Chase Mason competed in football, basketball, track and field and baseball during his four years of high school at Viborg-Hurley.

Chase Mason – 2020

“With me playing the four sports, I think it has really made me into the athlete that I’ve become. I think that helped” MLB Draft hopeful Chase Mason said. “Then time in the weight room was a huge factor and just becoming stronger.”

It was clear that Mason stood out in one particular sport… and that was baseball.

“He’s got the speed. He’s got the power and he’s got the plus arm. I mean the sky is the limit for this kid,” Harrisburg legion coach James Borges said.

Over the past few years, Mason has seen his game improve, while playing for the Harrisburg legion baseball team.

“It’s just super cool to see where it has been and where it has taken me,” Mason said. “The journey over the whole thing is just cool to look back on. A lot of kids don’t get this opportunity and I’m just blessed to get this opportunity.”

“He’s definitely a student of the game, which I personally love as a coach. He’s a guy that is willing to take any kind of teaching, any kind of tips on the field, anything like that and he’s really absorbent,” Borges said. “He’s definitely a student of the game, which I think any coach going forward will absolutely love.”

Mason’s name could be called during this year’s MLB Draft and then he’ll have a tough decision… head to the pros or play college baseball at Nebraska.

“It’s got to be live changing stuff on the pro-side to be able to go and do that right out of high school. College is also super exciting and has lots of things to offer,” Mason said. “Whatever way it goes, it’s pretty exciting either way. I’m neither opposed to the pro-side or if that doesn’t work out, I’ve got college to fall back on.”

Whether it’s the pros or college baseball, Mason will have support from his community.

“I get the text from everyone around town, like my friends, my family and everything like that,” Mason said. “I know the whole town is behind me and excited for me and will support me in whatever I decide to do. It’s super supporting, getting their support.”

“Whatever he wants to do going forward, whether that’s going pro or going to college, I mean, he’s got my full support and I’ll watch him either way,” Borges said. “It’s super exciting and it’s super fun to watch him grow up.”

The MLB Draft is less than a week away, but until it arrives, Mason will be doing what he loves.

“Just enjoy baseball and enjoy being around my friends. This may be my last week with my friends for a while,” Mason said. “I’ll just enjoy being around friends and family, like that and enjoy being myself.”

The MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 11 and concludes on Tuesday, July 13.