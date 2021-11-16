Chase Mason enters transfer portal to pursue college football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Viborg-Hurley alum Chase Mason has announced he will enter the transfer portal as he looks to pursue a college football career.

Chase Mason made the decision in high school to play collegiate baseball at Nebraska.

“Looking back at that, I never really gave football a chance. I mean, I got hurt my senior year, kind of as things were taking off with football. With me getting hurt, it was kind of a split decision with everyone pushing me towards baseball, with like pro scouts saying ‘you’ve got to play baseball now’,” Chase Mason said.

Mason began playing baseball for Nebraska this fall, but not long into the season, he felt like something wasn’t right.

“Along came my urge to play football, which I get every now and then. Usually I just kind of shrug it off and it comes around every now and then, but this time it kind of just stuck around and it was a little bit different feeling than the times I’ve felt before,” Mason said.

After feeling this urge for more than a month, Chase decided he needed to discuss his future with someone else.

“I reached out to my oldest brother, Tyler, and talked to him a little bit about it. He just kind of said ‘to give it some time and kind of feel out what you’re actually feeling. I know you just kind of came to a big change in your life and things like that, so just try and enjoy baseball as much as you can and give it some time’ is kind of what him and I talked about,” Mason said.

Chase played baseball another month, but realized it still wasn’t what he wanted his future to look like.

“Doing baseball and things like that were just a little different grind than what I wanted from a college standpoint,” Mason said. “I wasn’t truly enjoying what baseball was giving to me.”

That’s when he decided to tell his coaches he would be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal.

“I love the guys here. I love Nebraska, but it didn’t have anything to do with them, it had to do with the game of baseball,” Mason said.

Chase will begin to pursue a college football career as he hopes to transfer at semester time.

“It’s super exciting. Like in my tweet I said ‘this is my story’ and that’s what it truly feels like. No one is pushing me one way or the other,” Mason said. “No one kind of has a biased towards anything, it’s kind of what I truly want to do and what I’m going to enjoy in the long run. So I’m just excited to see where football can take me.”

I’ve officially entered the transfer portal, my recruitment is 100% open

THIS IS MY STORY — Chase Mason (@Chase_Mason11) November 15, 2021

Mason says he has had some teams reach out to him, but for now his decision remains unknown.