Chase Mason commits to SDSU

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Viborg-Hurley native Chase Mason has committed to play football for SDSU.

Mason announced that he would be entering the transfer portal back on November 15 as he sought to pursue a career in college football.

Mason mentioned he would like to transfer at the end of the semester, meaning he would need to make his decision soon.

Nearly two weeks after his announcement, Mason announced where he would be taking his talents.

The former Viborg-Hurley quarterback standout is headed to Brookings, S.D. to join the SDSU football team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 