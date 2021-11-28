Chase Mason commits to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Viborg-Hurley native Chase Mason has committed to play football for SDSU.

Mason announced that he would be entering the transfer portal back on November 15 as he sought to pursue a career in college football.

I’ve officially entered the transfer portal, my recruitment is 100% open

THIS IS MY STORY — Chase Mason (@Chase_Mason11) November 15, 2021

Mason mentioned he would like to transfer at the end of the semester, meaning he would need to make his decision soon.

Nearly two weeks after his announcement, Mason announced where he would be taking his talents.

The former Viborg-Hurley quarterback standout is headed to Brookings, S.D. to join the SDSU football team.