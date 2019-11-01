Charles Rhines execution scheduled for Monday, as state and US Supreme Court hear three cases

Breaking News
Charles Rhines execution scheduled for Monday, as state and US Supreme Court hear two appeals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The execution of Charles Rhines has been scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. He is expected to be the 22nd person executed in the state

Right now there are two pending cases in the Supreme Court of the United States and one case in South Dakota Supreme Court. However, none have issued a stay, which would be required to put the execution on hold. 

The death warrant ends on Nov. 9, at which point a new death warrant would need to be issued. 

Rhines was charged for the March 8, 1992, murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer. Donnivan went into the Rapid City donut shop after hours to get some supplies, where he caught Rhines robbing the store. 

He stabbed Schaeffer several times, according to court documents before going to a nearby Perkins to eat. He walked away with $1,700 in cash and coins. 

Charles Rhines appeals to South Dakota Supreme Court
Charles Rhines goes to US Supreme Court in two separate last-minute attempts to stop execution

KELOLAND News will have complete coverage on this developing story. 

