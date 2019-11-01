Charles Rhines appeals to South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Charles Rhines has appealed Judge Jon Sogn’s Thursday decision to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Rhines’ execution is scheduled for next week.

Sogn’s order hinges not on the substance whether the drug meets the standard of short-acting-barbiturate or ultra-short-acting-barbiturate, but rather a legal principle called Res Judicata.

Basically, because another court had already looked at this issue in the past, it cannot be pursued further.

“It is highly doubtful that the real purpose of this suit is Rhines’ desire to die by the use of thiopental instead of pentobarbital as the barbiturate used in the two-drug protocol. Instead, the real purpose behind his claim is likely to see a delay of his execution,” Sogn wrote in his opinion.

Sogn wrote that in 2011, Rhines knew about this and could have brought a challenge eight years ago.

Rhines’ legal time filed the appeal late Thursday. They are asking the South Dakota Supreme Court to answer three questions:

Whether the trial court erred in denying application for preliminary injunction and stay of execution?

Whether the trial court erred in concluding the claims are barred by res judicata?

Whether Mr. Rhines has shown a strong likelihood on the merits of his causes of action?

Rhines was sentenced to death on Jan. 29, 1993. He was convicted for the murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary of a Rapid City donut shop.

Court documents outline a 4:30 p.m. deadline on Friday to file additional briefs in the case. We’ll be monitoring developments throughout the afternoon.

This is a developing story.