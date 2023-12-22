SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Precipitation is in the forecast, but it’s not certain whether that will come in the form of rain or snow for some parts of KELOLAND. We spoke with Meteorologist Meghan Chada Friday afternoon to get an idea of what the rest of this winter might look like.

She started out talking about the recent fog.

“If you believe the old wives tale, which is actually pretty accurate, 90 days from fog is rain or snow,” Chada told us. “We’ve had a lot of fog in December, so that pushes us into March, and we all know those March storms are wet, heavy snow.”

Whether those potential March storms are rain or snow will depend on the temperature of course and in the near-term, those temps will remain higher than normal.

“It is looking like things will stay at least a little bit warm,” said Chada.

With Christmas just around the corner, Chada says a white Christmas is not quite out of the question with precipitation coming in Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and the day after.

Whether you’ll have a white Christmas or just a wet one however will depend on where you are in KELOLAND, and that also means there’s the chance for ice in the middle.

“Some of the models are picking up, trying to get some freezing rain potentials,” said Chada, adding that there will be plenty of wind as well. “That could cause some issues.”

For those looking to travel, Friday and Saturday are the best days for it, while Sunday into as late as Tuesday can be expected to be rainy and or snowy.

While Friday is seeing the warmer than average temperatures we’ve had a lot of lately, Chada says that those should drop to about our yearly normals for Christmas — highs in the upper 20 and low 30s — but don’t expect that to stay the case.

“We’re going to start warming up again by mid-week,” she said.