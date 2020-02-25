Chairwoman says board will likely choose new superintendent in March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board should be able to choose a new superintendent in March, board chairwoman Cynthia Mickelson said.

Mickelson said on Tuesday the board had not yet started interviews but would do so soon enough to select a new superintendent to replace Brian Maher.

Maher announced in December he would resign at the end of June.

“We are very excited about the possibilities…,” Mickelson said of potential candidates who could be interviewed.

The board turned to the same firm it used when it hired Maher several years ago to help with this search. The board hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates on a $24,905 contract.

Ted Blaesing of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates has been working with the school board. Blaesing said in most instances, the school board requests to interview four to five candidates in a first round of interviews.

Structured questions are asked of each of those candidates in a very formal interview, Blaesing said.

The next step after first round is that school board narrows the list to one or two candidates for another round of interviews, Blaesing said.

The second round “is more informal and quite a bit longer,” Blaesing said.

Sioux Falls will attract quality candidates for several reasons, Blaesing said. The school district has a favorable reputation as does the community, he said.

The school board and the superintendent also have a good working relationship, he said. That doesn’t mean the school board automatically agrees with the superintendent, Blaesing said. When they do disagree, they do so in a professional manner, he said.

Blaesing said the first part of the process included getting input from the public through an online survey and at a public forum.

The public input included information as specific as naming potential candidates for the job as well as more general desired characteristics about leadership, Mickelson said.

The public also cited the importance of “being a servant leader to all students,” Mickelson said. Also, the ability to well manage staff, communicate effectively with the public and transparency, she said.

Those are similar to the characteristics cited when the board hired Maher, Mickelson said.

“When Dr. Maher came it was a time of unhappiness in the district,” Mickelson said.

The environment has improved during Maher’s tenure, she said.

The district is in the midst of completing a new middle school and high school. It’s also in a good financial position, Blaesing said.

The district has started the process to re-work boundaries for its middle schools and high schools.

The new superintendent will join the district after those new boundaries have been approved in June, Mickelson said.

Mickelson said any change in boundaries may upset some members of the overall school district. But as a school board member, her goal is to choose the “most fair, the most rational” possible boundaries for the entire district.