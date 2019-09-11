Chainsaws going, going gone

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Ideal Yardware sold out of chainsaws by 9:30 this Wednesday. Corey Hansen owns the store and says there were people lined up at the door before the store even opened.

Hansen says Ideal Yardware is working with its dealers to to pick up chainsaws and oil from surrounding areas. One of his employees will travel to Wisconsin and back today in order to bring more chainsaws to the store.

The store will assemble 72 chainsaws overnight so people can buy them Thursday morning.

“Our goal is to help customers as best we can,” Corey Hansen said.