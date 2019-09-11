Breaking News
Highway 11 closed south of Brandon due to flooding
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Dakota State University Manitou Group - Madison, SD Renner American Legion

Chainsaws going, going gone

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Ideal Yardware sold out of chainsaws by 9:30 this Wednesday. Corey Hansen owns the store and says there were people lined up at the door before the store even opened.

Hansen says Ideal Yardware is working with its dealers to to pick up chainsaws and oil from surrounding areas. One of his employees will travel to Wisconsin and back today in order to bring more chainsaws to the store.

The store will assemble 72 chainsaws overnight so people can buy them Thursday morning.

“Our goal is to help customers as best we can,” Corey Hansen said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss