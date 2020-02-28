CEO Search for The Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hunt is on. After the President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls resigned earlier this month, officials say they’re using a company to find a new CEO.

Jeff Hugunin is the Chair of the Board of the Zoological Society of Sioux Falls. He hopes to find someone sooner rather than later, but expects it will take up to six months.

“We’ve hired a consulting firm out of, I think it’s Philadelphia called, Zoo Advisors and they’re doing a national search for the CEO role,” Hugunin said.

Jeff Hugunin said the board has some standards they are expecting in their next CEO.

“We need somebody that obviously understands zoos, has worked in a zoo environment in the past, or an AZA accredited zoo. So, we want someone whose got experience in an AZA zoo. As well as, somebody who is familiar with working with city government and donors and members,” Hugunin said.



The AZA is the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.



“It’s kind of our governing body, and there’s very strict rules and regulations. We have accreditation every five years. They come down and go through literally everything. Animal care, education, the books, literally top to bottom. There’s some pretty rigorous standards that have to be met. So we are proud to be an AZA accredited facility,” Matt Eschenbrenner, the Great Plains Zoo Director of Animal Care and Conservation, said.