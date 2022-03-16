SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2019, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is returning to Sioux Falls for its 42nd year.

The first St. Patrick’s Day was celebrated in the early 17th century as a celebration of the Catholic Saint Patrick who was credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland. Saint Patrick died in 461 AD at the age of 76.

The holiday began as a religious holiday to honor the Saint but has evolved into a secular tradition to celebrate the arrival of spring as well as the culture and heritage of Ireland across the world.

Irish roots in South Dakota

In South Dakota, Irish immigrants began arriving to the state during what historians’ call “old immigration” between 1820 and 1920. Primarily, the Plains region saw an influx of Germanic, Scandinavian and English immigrants.

According to the South Dakota Historical Society, this era was known as the Great Dakota Boom in which the population of South Dakota increased by 734% between 1870 and 1880. In 1890, the state saw its largest influx of Irish immigrants with 4,774 of foreign-born South Dakotans coming from Ireland. The state continued to see immigration from Ireland until 1950 with numbers steadily declining each year. South Dakota didn’t have as many industrial opportunities like east coast cities so what tended to draw immigrants to the Plains was letters from their families already settled in the region.

Irish immigrants settled all over the state, assimilating into American culture unlike other immigration groups that mostly stuck together in the same towns. The largest area where Irish immigrants settled at the time was in Minnehaha County, specifically in Sioux Falls.

Sylvia Henkin

The first St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sioux Falls took place in 1980 started by Sylvia Henkin, a Sioux Falls pioneer of radio and television. Her family started KSOO Radio and KSOO-TV and she took over both stations in 1974. She also served as a Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Chairman and member of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Henkin said that on a trip to New York she was inspired by the St. Patrick’s Day parade and wanted to bring it to Sioux Falls.

“If they can do it in New York, we can certainly do it better in Sioux Falls. After all, look who we are,” Henkin said in 2016.

Henkin, with the support of the community, organized the parade and worked with sponsors to make it happen. She was also behind the $3 button idea for participation in the parade, which is still used today.

Henkin, who was the daughter of Jewish immigrants from Russia, said she wanted everyone to feel as if they were Irish for the day and celebrate the camaraderie by honoring the Irish holiday.

Until 2009, the parade was held on March 17 but in the years since, the parade has been moved to the Saturday after the holiday to allow families and people outside of Sioux Falls to enjoy the day together.

How to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Sioux Falls

St. Patrick’s Day takes place on Thursday, March 17 this year and while there will be some events on the actual day, most of the festivities will take place on Saturday, March 19.

March 17

On Thursday, you can head downtown to Falls Park and the Arc of Dreams to see both lit up green in honor of the holiday. The Old Courthouse Museum will also be hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Celebration of Traditional Irish Music from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include live Irish music and Celtic dancing as well as drinks throughout the evening. Admission to the event is free.

PAve will also be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 11 a.m. until close with half-price drinks, live music, and a DJ. Full Circle Book Coop will also have live music beginning at 8 p.m.

March 19

On Saturday, festivities began at 11 a.m. in downtown Sioux Falls with the traditional painting of the shamrock at Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts. Miss Shamrock, 16-year-old Kyra McIntyre of Tea, will be in attendance.

Phillips Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets and along the parade route will close at 10:45 a.m.

The parade itself begins at 2 p.m. starting at 13th and Phillips and ending at 5th street. The Vanguard Squadron, an ethanol-powered airplane stunt team, will perform at the start of the parade, weather permitting.

If you’re looking for something to do before and after the parade, businesses downtown will be hosting festivities:

If downtown isn’t your scene, McNally’s Irish Pub will have live performances and a special St. Patrick’s Day menu all day. Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill on the west side of Sioux Falls will host a St. Patty’s Palooza from Thursday until Sunday with music, food, and drinks all weekend long.

You can also check out the KELOLAND Events Calendar page for more events this weekend.