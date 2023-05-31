SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –June is Pride month and South Dakota is celebrating with festivals, parades and performances throughout the month. Here’s a look at the local events across the state for 2023.

Aberdeen, June 2-4

On Friday, June 2, Aberdeen Area Pride will kick off their festival with the first annual Pride Art Show at Red Rooster Coffee House. The art show is from 6-7 p.m. CT and is intended to be a space for LGBTQ+ community members to showcase their work. Following the art show, Red Rooster will also host a PrideFest karaoke and game night.

Saturday’s events begin with a “History of Queerness” solidarity walk starting in Aldrich Park from 1-2 p.m. CT. Vendors and booths will open up in downtown main street from 2-6:30 p.m. CT. The all ages drag show and story time is from 3-5 p.m. CT at Red Rooster Coffee. An 18+ drag show will be at the City Lights Bar and Event Center from 8-10 p.m. CT Saturday.

Brookings, June 3

The Brookings Pride festival starts at 11:30 a.m. CT on June 3 at Pioneer Park. Featured guests at Brookings Pride includes political figures Jamie Smith, Cole Sartell and Brianna Doran, local author Doug Murano and trans activist Alex Rambow.

Four drag performers– Stolas Heart, Pollie Esther, Kassie Kain and Brandi Sour– are set to appear throughout the day. All performances are family friendly and free to attend.

Sioux Falls, June 10

The Sioux Falls Pride Parade starts at 10 a.m. CT Saturday, June 10 at the intersection of 8th Street and Main Avenue and ends at 8th and Railroad.

The festival will follow immediately after the parade at 8th and Railroad Center and is set to last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. All festival events are free and family friendly.

The first performance kicks off at 11:30 a.m. CT by Native American dancers performing a Two-Spirit dance. Drag story time then goes from 12:30-12:50 p.m. CT on the main stage. The drag performances begin on the main stage at 1 p.m. CT, followed by a performance by the Rainbow Chorus at 2:35 p.m. CT.

A booth will be open for people to pet puppies, as well as a kids corner with inflatables and games. Seven food trucks will be on site throughout the day, including Let Me Be Frank, Salsa Salsas, Boki Gelato, Pa & Sons Food Truck, Brosia Bowl, Taqueria Juanita and The Cookie Lady.

Sioux Falls Pride has multiple events throughout the month of June including a drag brunch, bingo and burlesque show, Pride Night at Skate City and a trans rally.

Watertown, June 24

The Watertown Pride in the Park event is Saturday, June 24 from 11-6 p.m. CT at McKinley Park. The festival will have vendors, live music, food and drag shows.

According to Amy Rambow, the president of Watertown Love, all of the drag performances are during the day and family friendly.

“People always think that they’re sexualized and sex-based, but ours never are,” Rambow said. “We just do lots of fun with the drag shows.”

Vermillion, June 24

The Vermillion Pride Craft and Vendor Fair is June 24 from 12:30-4 p.m. CT at the Vermillion Cultural Association. The headlining drag show is at 9 p.m. CT at Carey’s Bar with emcees VodkaLynn Shakers and Devin Shakers.

Black Hills, July 7-9

The Black Hills Pride Festival will take place July 7-9. The Youth Pride event is July 7 from 6-10 p.m. MST at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. This event is free for those in attendance and geared toward 13-18-year-olds.

The “Thank the Gods It’s Pride Again 3” show is July 7 from 7 p.m. MST to midnight. This event is 21+ at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in downtown Rapid City. Tickets cost $20.

Saturday’s Pride in the Park starts at 9 a.m. MST at the Memorial Park bandshell. This event is free and family friendly.

If you know of a Pride event in your area that isn’t listed, email GTerrall@keloland.com.