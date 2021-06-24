Celebrating Independence Day in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Sioux Falls is welcoming back in-person Fourth of July celebrations this year, after having to host the festivities virtually last year.

Jackie Nelson, Parks and Recreation Administrative Manager, says it is very exciting to be back in person this year.

Photos courtesy of city of Sioux Falls

“It will be fun just to see the community back together, sharing a very festive day with each other. Seeing smiles, sharing the memories and just having a lot of laughter,” Nelson said.

The festivities this year begin at Falls Park and include a fun run/walk, parade, community picnic and live music.

Photos courtesy of city of Sioux Falls

The 5k fun run/walk is a chance for friends and family to come out and participate. They will have timers for those who want to keep track of their times, she said. The runners will start at Falls Park Overlook Café and will go along the bike trail.

The participation in that event varies depending on the year and weather. They had around 100 people pre-register for the event and those who pre-registered will be getting a t-shirt. However, those who did not pre-register can still take part.

One fun thing about the parade this year, Nelson said, is a class being held on July 1 where kids can decorate their bikes to ride in the parade.

The city is still taking entries for parade participation, until Monday, July 28 at 5 p.m. Nelson is hoping for 50 to 75 entries and she wants to see crowds of spectators on the curbs.

The parade goes through the downtown area, beginning on Phillips Avenue and ending at Falls Park where a community picnic will be held.

The picnic will include hot dogs and chips in partnership with Sunshine Foods and Tony’s Catering. There will be enough food for the first 3,000 people.

At this time, there are no COVID-19 restrictions in place for the festivities, Nelson said. However, they do encourage people to social distance if they choose.

Independence Day Celebration Schedule

7:30 a.m. Fun run/walk check-in for registered participants by the Falls Overlook Café.

8:00 a.m. Fun run/walk begins

10:00 a.m. Parade begins north bound along Phillips Avenue beginning at 13th Street.

11:00 a.m. Picnic at the north side of Falls Park.

11:00 a.m. Entertainment at the north side of Falls Park.