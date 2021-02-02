CDC report shows low COVID-19 transmission inside schools with mitigation measures in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the impacts of COVID-19 mitigation measures inside K-12 schools.

The report released last week and conducted in 17 rural Wisconsin schools says “with masking requirements and student cohorting, transmission risk within schools appeared low.” In-school transmission of COVID-19 was less than 5% during September, October and November.

The study took place from Aug. 31 to Nov. 29 in Wood County in central Wisconsin, which has a population of 73,000. During that 3-month span, Wood County reported a total of 3,393 COVID-19 cases including 191 COVID-19 cases from the 4,876 students and 654 staff members participating from the 17 different schools. Of those 191 COVID-19 cases from students or staff, only seven (3.7%) were attributed to in-school coronavirus transmission. You can view the full report attached below.

Three of the seven cases occurred in one class in one elementary school and the other four occurred at separate schools. Weekly teacher survey results reported student masking compliance ranged from 92.1% to 97.4%.

During the study, widespread community transmission was happening in Wood County, with 7%–40% of COVID-19 tests having positive results. The report concludes: “COVID-19 incidence in schools conducting in-person instruction was 37% lower than that in the surrounding community.”

South Dakota Department of Health epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said many studies have shown what various COVID-19 impacts can occur from school settings. He said the Wisconsin report’s findings says people should take proper precautions in school settings.

“There’s no magic to stepping on a school campus,” Dr. Clayton said. “We want to make sure we’re taking precautions when it comes to safeguarding our young learners.”

Dr. Clayton highlighted precautions should be taken whether you are an elementary student, middle school student, high school student, teacher, faculty or parent.

During the Wisconsin study, all schools were under district and statewide mask mandates and students were asked to wear masks when within 6 feet of another person outdoors and at all times indoors.

During the study, a classroom cohort included students from one grade level who avoided mixing with other students and ranged in size from 11 to 20 students.

A look at COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota K-12 schools

In South Dakota, there have been 10,515 total COVID-19 cases inside K-12 schools with 7,873 students and 2,642 teachers infected. Thirteen schools are currently reporting more than three active cases.

During the week of Nov. 8-14, a peak of 1,066 cases were reported related to K-12 schools. Statewide during that same time period, there were 8,891 cases reported.

K-12 school cases made up 11% of the total cases reported during the COVID-19 peak in South Dakota.

Minnehaha and Lincoln County reported 3,181 cases during Nov. 8-14, which made up 35% of the state’s total cases.

The Sioux Falls School District has not been sharing COVID-19 data among students, teachers and staff. The district does “expect” the use of masks for students, teachers and staff.

At the last school board meeting on Jan. 25, Superintendent Jane Stavem reported less than 1% of students and teachers were positive with COVID-19 (0.12% of students and 0.26% of staff).