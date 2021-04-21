Cat Scratch Fever: Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID days after flight with Gov. Kristi Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Motor City Madman Ted Nugent has tested positive for the coronavirus one week after flying with Gov. Kristi Noem from Waco, TX to Pierre. In his announcement, Nugent says he had been having symptoms for 10 days prior to getting his positive result. His flight with Noem, six days before his announcement, falls within that window.

Nugent’s wife Shemane posted a picture of herself and her husband with Noem, along with Greg and Donna Mosing, a pair of GOP donors who’s company, Stantion Aviation LLC, appears to own the plane according to filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Flight logs show that the plane travelled from Naples, FL to Waco before heading onward to Pierre. After this, the plane flew back to Lafayette, Louisiana.

KELOLAND News reached out to Noem’s communications director Ian Fury to ask whether Noem has been tested for COVID following Nugent’s diagnosis, as well as whether masks were worn on the flight. An answer to these questions was not provided, with Fury providing only a short statement on the matter.

“Governor Noem recently had her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and will receive her second dose very soon. She self-monitors for symptoms daily and feels great.” Ian Fury, communication director for Gov. Kristi Noem

This trip was not Noem’s first interaction with Nugent, who in December of 2020 gifted her an autographed guitar in the shape of a rifle. He posted the picture with the caption “America’s greatest Governor Kristy [sic] Noem of South Dakota said she got the best Christmas gift ever! I think her leadership is the best gift ever for America.”