SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s a lot of extra buzz surrounding the Castlewood School District this fall after the high school was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

The honor, which recognizes schools for their excellence in overall academic performance or for their progress in closing the achievement gap among diverse groups of students, has been the topic of discussion at a variety of events in the community.

“It’s a great positive with all the challenges that we’re dealing with right now,” Castlewood Superintendent Peter Brooks told KELOLAND News. “I’m really proud of our team. They put a lot of work into that process and we’re really proud of our staff and our students. Really proud of our principal (Angela) Keszler.”

Brooks said the Blue Ribbon honor feels extra special considering the whirlwind 2022-23 school year after a F2 tornado caused millions of dollars worth of damage in Castlewood in May 2022. The school district announced it reached a $5.6 million insurance settlement to repair and replace the gym, stage, classrooms, library, locker rooms, weight room, kitchen and cafeteria. Insurance also covered a new $2 million roof.

“It’s just such a great positive that we can all be really, really proud of,” Brooks said.

In a news release from the South Dakota Department of Education, Castlewood High School was credited for “providing students encouragement to take rigorous classes that match their ability level” and for keeping “students well-rounded by providing high-quality academic, athletic, and performance opportunities, which are boosted by a supportive community.”

Brooks, who is in his fourth year with the Castlewood School District, said the school sends a bus every day to Watertown’s technical high school and that’s just one example of trying to provide students with as many opportunities as possible.

“We just got great kids that are involved in everything,” Brooks said. “They’ll play football and basketball, they’ll march in the band and they’ll be in the One Act play.”

Castlewood was one of only three South Dakota schools honored with two elementary schools receiving the honor as well (Bridgewater-Emery Elementary and Fred Assam Elementary).

Brooks pointed out last summer, there was a question mark whether students would go to school or attend classes in community churches. He said that makes Castlewood students happy to be in school as well as resilient.

Last March, two school bond votes including one that would have cost $6 million to build a new gym, new classrooms and expand classes failed in a public vote. A bond election requires 60% of voters to pass.

“We missed in March by 15 votes,” Brooks said. “We needed eight of the 15 to swing it. We’re just going to answer the questions best we can and inform the community as best we can.”

In October, the school district will hold another $6 million bond referendum vote for additional elementary classrooms, expanded cafeteria and additional gym space. There are two community meetings and building tours scheduled for 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.