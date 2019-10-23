Carving 300 pumpkins for ZooBoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is a little over a week away, but you can participate in other activities before the holiday. One event that has started to prepare is ZooBoo. President and CEO of The Great Plains Zoo, Elizabeth Whealy, says this event has been going on for years and keeps getting better.

Volunteers and workers spent Wednesday morning carving pumpkins to light the way for ZooBoo. The Great Plains Zoo supplies the pumpkins, carving tools and outlines. People began carving 300 pumpkins around 7 a.m. and all were done before noon.

Businesses throughout Sioux Falls volunteer their time and hands to create pumpkin masterpieces. Around 115 volunteers participated in the Cut N’ Gut event.

We spoke with a volunteer about why he’s cutting and gutting the pumpkins. We’ll share his answers in this story later in the day.