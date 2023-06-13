SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The career closet at Lutheran Social Services Multicultural Center has been relocated to the Campus of Opportunity at 300 E. 6th St. The location is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT and by appointment Tuesday through Friday.

“The idea of what you need to wear for a career is diverse so we have business casual, casual clothes, formal clothes and it’s all supplied by donors,” Valeria Wicker, the director of the Multicultural Center, said. “There’s a volunteer attendee there who can answer questions and build a relationship with a client.”

People using the career closet are able to go twice a month. They have 30 minutes to look through the racks and can pick 10 items.

The new career closet is larger than the former location at the Coliseum, so the MCC is able to accept more donations. Currently, they are looking for donations of scrubs, shoes and men’s t-shirts. With the additional space, they are now able to accept children’s clothes too.

“One little girl came in with her mom and it was the cutest thing ever. There was a blanket that was gray and hot pink and she’s like ‘Mama, can I have?’ She was so excited that she got a fluffy blanket,” said Nichole Fletcher, the administrative supervisor for LSS.

The Career Closet is now accepting donations for children’s clothes.

In the past few weeks, during the transition period for the new location, LSS received over 2,400 donations including suit jackets, prom dresses, handmade quilts from multiple churches in town, boxes of formal ties, dress clothes and hundreds of pieces of jewelry.

Multiple churches in Sioux Falls sewed these handmade quilts for the closet.

Erin Deitsch, a resident of Sioux Falls, has donated to the career closet twice now.

“I donate to a lot of places, but I know this is where it’s needed urgently so that people can live and survive and thrive,” she said.

LSS also has an in-kind donation room right next to the career closet. In-kind donations include houseware items like kitchen dishes, Tupperware, laundry baskets and comforters, as well as feminine products and diapers. They are not able to take appliances, electronics or mattresses at this time.

This is a single donation for the in-kind program that LSS workers have yet to organize.

The in-kind donations are meant for refugee families within their first five years of moving to the United States.

“If they run into a little hiccup, they can come see us and if we have what they need, we can donate it to them,” Fletcher said.

Along with the career closet, LSS provides a workforce development program that helps prepare people for interviews, review resumes and look for job openings.

“It doesn’t matter their background, their career, their ethnicity, languages they speak, they can come in and get help,” Wicker said. “ This closet is like an extension of that service. If they need to prepare for an interview, or they get a new job but they don’t have the right clothes, then this helps with that.”

Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of the LSS Multicultural Center on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.