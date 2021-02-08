Capitol Conversation with KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer: Budget deadlines loom for lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Deadlines are coming and going as the 2021 Legislative session starts its fifth week.

Last week was the deadline for introducing new bills and resolutions. This week, there’s a budget deadline for the Joint Committee on Appropriations in selecting general fund revenue targets. That’s part of the budget setting process lawmakers are required by state law to complete during each session.

In a Capitol Conversation with Bob Mercer, hear more about the budget making process as well as other highlights from the 2021 session in the video player above.

Each legislative session, Joint Committee on Appropriations, made up of 18 members from both the House and Senate, works through revenue estimates from the Legislative Research Council and the Bureau of Financial Management. The committee goes through the two revenue predictions for the current budget year through June 30 and next budget year of July 1 to June 30, 2022.

“They are shooting into the future by a long distance,” Mercer said. “They’ll go through those predictions line by line, tax by tax. They’ll talk it out and figure out how much money they can forecast in each area and go from there and that’ll become their official revenue estimate.”

After setting those estimates, the JCA will adjust and set the budget for the remainder of this year and set an outline for the next year’s budget.

“They basically work in there from before sunup to sundown,” Mercer said. “It’s an interesting process.”

With a $19 million budget surplus as well as a $1.25 billion influx of COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, extra attention is on the additional money.

Roughly one in six bills introduced during the 2021 session call for spending money on a government project or program.

For the 2021 session, there’s been more than 260 bills listed in the House and more than 190 listed in the Senate.

On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) signed 26 more bills into law for this session for a total of 28 signed so far. Gov. Noem announced Monday afternoon she would give a special address to lawmakers at 2 p.m. Tuesday.