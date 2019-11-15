Canton runs away with class 11A state title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- The Canton C-Hawks crossed paths with the Lennox Orioles in the night cap of Day One of state football as they battled for the Class 11A title.

The C-Hawks raced out to an 18-0 lead after the first quarter, but Lennox would cap a 68-yard drive with a one yard score to cut the lead to 18-8 at halftime.

In the second half, the C-Hawks turned it up as Canton scored 28 unanswered points including a record setting 91-yard touchdown run from Kayden Verley, who was named the Jim Langer most valuable player.

Canton would win the 11A state title game 46-8 over Lennox.

With this state title victory, the C-Hawks have now won four state titles and their first since 2013.

This win also marked the 100th win for coach Rich Lundstrom who said there is no sweeter way to win his 100th game as a coach.

Canton (10-2) was led by Kayden Verley who was 3-for-3 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown. Verley also rushed for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Haden Mendel led Lennox (7-5) as he rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Josh Arlt was 9 of 22 for 87 yards passing. Arlt rushed for 47 yards as well.