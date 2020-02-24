Canton hosts Vermillion in double header

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Monday KELOLAND.com game of the day will feature a double header between Canton and Vermillion.

The first game of Monday’s double header will feature the girl’s teams from both schools.

The Vermillion (11-8) girl’s enter tonight’s contest having won back to back games. The Tanagers had a rough start to the season as they started just 1-4. Since then, they are an impressive 10-4 and will look to continue that success tonight.

Vermillion has relied on a mixture of solid offense and steady defense to earn their eleven wins.

The Tanagers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 1.6 points per game as Vermillion is scoring nearly 48 points per contest.

Canton (3-15) had quite the struggle to start the year as the C-Hawks lost their first 12 games of the season. Since then, the C-Hawks have found some success as they have won 3 of their last 6 games.

Canton has had some struggles this season, but the majority of the problem is from the C-Hawk defense. Canton is allowing more than 55 points per game over the span of their 18 game season.

The Canton offense has been shaky for most of the season as well as the C-Hawks are only scoring 36 points per game.

However, one upside for the C-Hawks is their offense over the last six games. Canton is scoring nearly ten points per game more over the last six games.

The second game of the night will feature two teams who are fighting for position in the region four standings.

The Vermillion (13-5) boy’s basketball team started the season with an impressive 7-2 record including an upset win over second ranked Sioux Falls Christian. Since then, the Tanagers have been pretty good as they’ve won 4 of their last 7.

Vermillion is outscoring their opponents by nearly 16 points per contest. Much of that success can be credited to a Tanager offense that is scoring more than 62 points per game.

The Canton C-Hawks (11-7) had a solid start to the year as they soared to an 7-3 record. However, the C-Hawks are an even 4-4 since then.

Canton’s offense has been their strength this season as they are scoring nearly 59 points per game and have scored more than 60 points in eight of their games this year.

However, the C-Hawks have had some struggles on defense as they are allowing more than 60 points per contest.

If the playoffs started today, Vermillion would be the fourth seed in region four and they would host none other than fifth seeded Canton.

The winner of that game would play the top seed in region four in Dakota Valley, meaning that this game has a lot on the line when it comes to the playoffs.

Tonight’s double header will tip-off at 6:30 for the girl’s game, with the boy’s game to follow around 8:00.

The games will livestream at KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.