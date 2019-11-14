Canistota-Freeman outlasts Britton-Hecla in 9A championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Canistota/ Freeman is the defending class 9A state champions and they crossed paths with Britton-Hecla who won a state title in 2017.

The first quarter had a slow pace as the game found itself tied at 8 after the first twelve minutes. However, the second quarter had an explosion of offense as the two teams combined for 48 points, but the Braves led 34-30 at halftime.

In the second half, Canistota-Freeman would score the first points of the half to take a 38-34 lead, late in the third quarter.

The Pride would put together a long drive late in the fourth quarter, that ended with a one-yard touchdown plunge from Trey Ortman, giving the Pride a 46-34 lead, which would be the final score.

With the win, Canistota-Freeman has won back to back class 9A state titles. Senior quarterback, Trey Ortman, was named the back of the game and the most valuable player.

The Pride were led by Trey Ortman who was 8 of 12 throwing and threw for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Ortman also rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Britton-Hecla (10-1) was led by Cole Fosness who had 22 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.