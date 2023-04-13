SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are entered in the May 16 school board election for the Sioux Falls School District, but only two will be campaigning for the spot.

Candidate Nick Zachariasen originally entered the race to oppose Brian Mattson. Now, he’s choosing to stop campaigning and throw his support behind opponent Dawn Marie Johnson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve had a chance to speak to Dawn Marie and learn about her background and career in the field of education, which I declare much superior to my own,” Zachariasen sent in a statement to KELOLAND News.

Zachariasen said the deadline to withdraw from the race was April 7.

“I may not be able to remove myself from the ballot, but I can step as out of the way as possible and enthusiastically throw my support behind her,” Zachariasen said in his statement.

Johnson is the director of leadership and culture with the South Dakota Afterschool Network and formerly worked for the Sioux Falls School District as a CTE and community outreach coordinator.

Mattson ran for Republican precinct committeeman in 2022 where he was endorsed by the Patriot Ripple Effect. The Patriot Ripple Effect calls itself “a grassroots, America-loving organization of local activists and donors working to ensure and promote constitutional liberty in South Dakota.”

KELOLAND News is reaching out to all three school board candidates about the upcoming election. Each candidate needed to fill out required paperwork and gain enough confirmed signatures to be considered a candidate.

Cynthia Mickelson, who was elected to the Sioux Falls School Board in 2017, announced she will not be seeking another term. On Twitter, Mickelson said she plans to continue to be involved in education and non-profit work.

To vote in the Sioux Falls School Board, you must be a registered voter living in the Sioux Falls School District boundaries. Absentee voting will start on May 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center on 38th Street.