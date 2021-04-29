Canadian geese take hatchlings for first swim in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is the time in nature for reemergence and renewal, and that phenomenon was on display Thursday morning in Sioux Falls.

While on a walk with his dog in east Sioux Falls, KELOLAND News’ Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard spotted a gaggle of goslings breaking free from their shells.

After going home to get his camera, Kjergaard returned to find the goslings already bobbing around in the water, swimming under the watchful eyes of their parents and captured this footage.

This is not the first avian footage we have featured by Kjergaard, who has a talent for wildlife photography. Here is some footage of South Dakota’s ‘hidden gems’, also known as Prairie Chickens.

Kjergaard’s videos have been featured recently on CBS Sunday Morning.

His work has allowed viewers from around the world to see the beauty in places such as Blue Mounds State Park, Spearfish Canyon, and Lake Byron.