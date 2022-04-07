SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Power poles and power lines are out there in the face of steady winds of more than 30 mph and gusts of more than 60 mph like South Dakota and other parts of the five-state region have had this week.

One way power lines respond to strong winds resembles the movement of a horse, according to Billy Gibson of the South Dakota Rural Electric Association (SDREA). The SDREA has 28 electric cooperative members in South Dakota.

“In terms of impact from strong winds, what we are typically concerned about is a phenomenon called ‘galloping’ which occurs when the wind force causes the conductor to move or sway in rhythmic fashion and eventually creates a vibrating or galloping effect,” Gibson said.

“(Galloping) can cause the conductor to stretch and sag below prescribed ground-to-line tolerances and cause damage to poles and insulators and other structures,” Gibson said.

The Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO) based in LeMars, Iowa, provides energy and transmission to members across western Iowa.

NIPCO’s website describes galloping as “When Ice storms coat power lines, high winds can lead to lines that bounce and buck around.” The moving lines can be pushed against a grounded component or energized conductor and a short will occur.

The power lines that NIPCO uses to transmit power on its 69KV (kilovolt) high-voltage power lines throughout western Iowa are designed to withstand up to 1.5 inches of ice and 50 mph winds, according to its website.

Galloping is still a possibility, especially if there is ice and high winds, said Angela Catton of NIPCO. Catton, who said she speaks as someone who works with educating energy partners and not as an engineer, said while lines are strong enough to withstand high winds, there can still be flickers in the power or short outages because of galloping.

As of 1 p.m. on April 7, “After three days of high wind advisories, there have been no substantial outages on our cooperative systems caused by the wind,” Gibson said of the SDREA.

West River Electric Association Inc. has about 40,000 power poles in the Black Hills area that includes Sturgis to 20 miles east of Wall and down to Scenic, said Mike Letcher, the director of operations.

The design of power poles and how lines are strung has changed over the past 40 years, Letcher said.

“We use bigger poles with shorter spans,” Letcher said. “We’ve reduced the distance between poles. The wind span goes from halfway between a pole, through the next pole and halfway between the (third and second pole).”

According to industry websites, the wind span is defined as half of the sum of adjacent spans or being determined by the wind loading on half of the span leading into a tower plus the wind loading on half of the span leading away from a tower.

The wind span is used to calculate the force applied to the structure due to a horizontal wind blowing on the conductors.

The shorter distance between poles, the less vulnerable the power lines are to wind, Letcher said.

Trampolines can sometimes be a bigger problem than wind, Letcher said.

“We’ve had trampolines get stuck in the power line. It’s way more common than you think,” Letcher said. People don’t often think to anchor their trampoline during high winds.

“The wind takes up that trampoline…,” Letcher said. “We’ve had several of them (trampoline incidents) but none in the past week.”

Cooperatives in the SDREA build to meet all National Electric Safety Code (NESC) requirements and Rural Utilities Service standards, Gibson said.

“The codes vary by region/climate and are designed to make sure the system can withstand adverse ice, wind and other conditions that may exist in certain parts of the country,” Gibson said.

Letcher said a standard electric pole is 40 feet tall. The size of the diameter can change.

Diameter pole sizes range from 5 to 00. The smaller the number the larger the diameter.

“We used to use class 5 now we use class 4 for our two-phase and class 3 for our three-phase system,” Letcher said.

A three-phase system would have three hot wires and one neutral wire, he said.

Above ground or under the ground?

Gibson said although installing power lines under the ground can protect the lines from ice and wind, there can still be problems.

It often takes longer to diagnose problems with an underground line than it does with an above-ground line, Gibson said.

Because sophisticated equipment is needed, it’s more costly to find the problem and then repair it, Gibson said.

It’s also more expensive to install underground power lines than to install above-ground lines, Gibson said.

“Finally, overhead lines have a useful life that’s double the useful life of underground lines, typically about 50-75 years compared to about 30 years for underground lines,” Gibson said.