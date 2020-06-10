Camp@Home this summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The YMCA Camp Leif Ericson staff realized camp may be unobtainable this year, or quite a bit different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the crew began brainstorming what could be done so children wouldn’t have to miss out on their summer activities.

Mike Murphy is the Camp Director at Leif Ericson. He says Camp@Home was their solution. It’s camping online.

“Every camper will have a chance each day to interact with their camp counselor and with their group campers. So, there will definitely be that live component where they get to interact with the camp staff like they typically would, but we’re also going to have some pre-filmed portions as well. We understand that maybe not every family can make it to that live Zoom event every single day, so we still want them to be able to access some of that content whenever it works best for their family. So, it’ll be a nice blend of both live and filmed,” Murphy said.

But don’t think that kids will just be staring at a computer screen. Camp@Home will have activities for children to complete each day.

“A big key component of this for us is that we’re going to deliver a special package to each camper at home, and that’s going to have a lot of those camp items in it that they would typically get when they would come to camp. So, they’ll be able to do their craft at home this year while they’re doing it online with their camp counselor. They’ll just happen to be at home rather than at the craft cabin here at camp,” Murphy said.

Murphy said this a great option for families who may have health concerns or who aren’t comfortable returning to camp yet. He went on to say that the staff at Leif Ericson tries to serve all families and this summer is no exception.

“We want to be able to serve everybody regardless of their situation, and, obviously, this is a way that we can ensure that every camper can still get to experience camp this summer even if they’re not able to maybe join us in person this year,” Murphy said.

However, Leif Ericson will be opening up to those campers who can and are able to go back to the outdoors.

Camp Leif Ericson is taking health and safety precautions with both their staff and campers. Here are some of the thing they will be doing that are listed on their website:

The in-person camp will be starting July 6 through August 14, this year. Murphy said they’ll be serving less campers this year in order to social distance and per the CDC’s guidelines. Camp@Home will be offered June 22 through June 26.

