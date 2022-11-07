SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the day before election day, the Libertarian candidate for the Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor said the crowds they’ve experienced over the past several weeks have been enthusiastic in their response.

Tracey Quint, Libertarian and Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign responded on Monday to questions from KELOLAND News about the last day of campaigning before election day. Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury did not respond by deadline.

“Definitely more people came out to events as the (campaign) season progressed versus earlier,” Quint said.

Quint said it’s natural for interest to pick up closer to the election but also, more voters were learning about her as the campaign progressed.

“We sustained pretty engaged crowds everywhere we went (throughout the campaign),” said Alex Matson of Smith’s campaign.

The demographic make-up of those crowds varied some throughout the state, Matson said.

In general, “We had a good mix of younger and older people showing up,” Matson said. “The diversity was very good too.” And Smith had “great receptions” on all three of his visits to reservations, he said.

“We had quite a wide range of demographic (mix) show support,” Quint said.

Supporters included college-aged individuals as well as business owners, she said.

Quint said her campaign resonated with a particular group. “Individuals who feel disenfranchised by the main parties,” she said.

KELOLAND asked the candidates and/or campaigns to name three consistent comments shared by their event attendees.

“One that was most often was ‘I’m really glad you are running and that ‘it gives us a voice outside of the two main parties,'” Quint said.

Others asked more about the Libertarian party and what it stood for. “A lot asked about specific issues,” Quint said.

She was asked about her stance on abortion, gender issues, recreational marijuana and other topics.

“One of the most consistent comments we got from people was they were noticing how Jamie is focused on South Dakota,” Matson said. Matson said people appreciated that Smith wants to work for voters in the state.

They also heard from Republicans who “came out to talk or in support of (Smith),” Matson said. Many of them said they might not agree with Smith on all the issues but they appreciate that they knew he had a stance on them, Matson said.

Even the younger voters noted Smith’s genuine friendliness, Matson said. Often, the campaign would be at an event or gathering an hour after it officially ended because Smith was still taking with attendees, Matson said.

Smith plans to keep talking to potential voters today, Matson said. “He will be out knocking on a lot of doors,” Matson said.

Quint said as election day is near, she wants to make sure her supporters and campaign volunteers know how much they are appreciated.

Both Smith and Quint plan to vote tomorrow.