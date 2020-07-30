Camp Judson outbreak up to 61 positive coronavirus cases, 6 recoveries

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — According to Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, the coronavirus outbreak at Camp Judson in the Black Hills has increased to 61 positive cases from campers and staff.

DOH officals said there were 328 names from a list they received that attended the specific camp where the outbreak occurred.

On Wednesday, state health officials said a total of 32 campers and staff from the outbreak at Camp Judson in the Black Hills have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the state department of health announced Wednesday.

On Monday, DOH officials confirmed “fewer than 10 cases” associated with Camp Judson.

The DOH says six of the positive cases have already been considered recovered. Ther have been no hospitalizations and 75 percent of the cases are teenagers.

You can listen to the full media briefing from the DOH in the player above.

KELOLAND News reached out to Camp Judson Monday morning, and we were told a press release would be coming out. Camp Judson gave KELOLAND News a statement on Monday.