Calling all crew members! We need your Captain 11 memories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On March 7, 1955, Captain 11 signed on the air. Generations of “crew members” would fill KELOLAND Television studios in Downtown Sioux Falls, join the Captain at remote events and watch on the TV.

When Dave Dedrick signed off in 1996, Captain 11 was the world’s longest-running children’s television show.

Today, his legacy lives on in the thousands of fans across KELOLAND and beyond.

This week, KELOLAND News will be looking back at Captain 11. We visit the set, showcase some newly restored episodes, moments and interviews, and bring you the story of “today’s man of the future.”

Before we do that, we need your help! Dust off those photo albums and send in your photos. If you came down to Captain 11, we’d love to see your memories. Email them to uShare@KELOLAND.com and watch as we showcase them later in the week.