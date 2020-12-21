Call to remain cautious mixes with messages of thanks, optimism at COVID-19 update for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While acknowledging new COVID-19 case numbers are declining, local health care leaders say there are still reasons to remain concerned about the spread of the virus in South Dakota.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken started a briefing on Monday showing data about new cases in the area, which points to a plateau for active cases. He said it’s allowed “some breathing room” for health care workers, but Dr. Michael Elliot with Avera says there are many reasons to be cautious and to remain vigilant.

In comparing South Dakota’s case numbers to the rest of the county, Dr. Elliot says South Dakota is ranked 49th out of 50 states for new COVID-19 tests. In the last seven days, the state has had the highest death rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Elliott said South Dakota has had 12.4 deaths per 100,000 people, which is higher than the nationwide average.

As of Monday, Lincoln and Minnehaha County are reporting 2,724 active cases, 119 hospitalizations and 312 deaths. The Sioux Falls Area Weekly Percent Positive was 38.1% last week, down slightly from 43.9% the week before.

Elliot says Avera has already given out its 3,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. He says there were no reactions to the vaccine.

As the Moderna vaccine starts arriving in the state, Elliot says Avera plans to ship it to its more rural facilities. The Moderna vaccine doesn’t need to be kept at such cold temperatures, which makes it easier to ship.

Elliott said Avera hopes to have all health care workers and long term care residents vaccinated by mid-January or late January.

Dr. Elliott said it is very important to continue to wear masks, social distance and isolate if you feel sick at all.

In the spirit of the holiday season, TenHaken gave thanks to various groups who’ve had to make changes to their work during the pandemic. He thanked teachers and educators for their efforts to keep students learning in classroom along with first responders.

As emergency workers respond to calls for help, around one-third respiratory-related calls, according to TenHaken.

Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health said at Monday’s conference that Sanford is holding steady with the number of new patients.

Dr. Wilde says Sanford has been giving out about 600 doses of the vaccine per day and says that there is energy and optimism with health care workers from the vaccine. Dr. Wilde said there’s hope to ending the pandemic in the near future with the vaccine.

Sanford will be receiving the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

Asked about the positivity rate and testing, Dr. Wilde said Sanford’s positivity rate has been going down.

Dr. Elliott said the next level of coronavirus testing will require help from the local and state governments. Dr. Elliott explained health care systems will continue to provide care with or without more coronavirus testing, but he said 50% of coronavirus transmission comes from asymptomatic carriers, which only surveillance testing would help stop.

Mayor TenHaken says there will not be a news conference next Monday. He says there'll be one Jan. 4, 2021. He's thanking school teachers and health care workers as well as first responders. — KELOLAND News (@keloland) December 21, 2020