SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New billboards regarding abortion will be appearing in South Dakota.

Gavin Newsom, the Democrat Governor of California, announced on Twitter his Political Action Committee Newsom for California Governor 2022 paid for billboards in seven states.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live,” Newsom tweeted. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.”

The billboard shows a woman in handcuffs and says “South Dakota doesn’t own your body. You do.” It points people to abortion.ca.gov.

Along with South Dakota, Newsom said he put billboards up in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

KELOLAND News has reached out to both Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign and Jamie Smith’s campaign for reaction to these billboards. Responses will be added to this story.

Noem responded to Newsom on Twitter. She wrote: “In South Dakota, we are a destination for FREEDOM and LIFE. Now that you’ve run your billboards in SD, why don’t you get to work cleaning up the human feces on the streets of your cities and turning the lights back on. By the way, did you write this tweet in the dark?”