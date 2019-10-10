By the numbers: Crime in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates is looking at the crime on a one-block area on W. 11th Street in an Eye on KELOLAND airing Thursday night.

The KELOLAND.com Original team expanded the search to look at the neighborhood around this area. A significant percentage of crime that happens in Sioux Falls happens in part of the Pettigrew Heights neighboorhood.

We are focusing on an 18-block area from Menlo Avenue to Minnesota Avenue and 9th to 12th Streets.

Here’s the area in terms of square mileage compared to the rest of the city.

KELOLAND Investigates analyzed three years worth of crime data.

A snapshot in time

In the last 30 days, you find several drug violations, a couple of agravated assualts, motor vehicle thefts, vandalism and even a robbery.

The number of 911 calls

It’s not just crime; the area has averaged about 14 calls for service per day over the last few years. Some of the top calls include: