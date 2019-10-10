1  of  26
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Head Start Armour School District Britton-Hecla School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Dakota Christian HS Doland School District Frederick Ft. Thompson Indian Health Service Groton Haakon Kimball School District Langford Leola Living Art Dance Studios Living Art Dance Studios Northwestern Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Redfield School District Wessington Springs White Lake Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket

By the numbers: Crime in central Sioux Falls

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates is looking at the crime on a one-block area on W. 11th Street in an Eye on KELOLAND airing Thursday night.

PREVIEW: Secrets in plain sight

The KELOLAND.com Original team expanded the search to look at the neighborhood around this area. A significant percentage of crime that happens in Sioux Falls happens in part of the Pettigrew Heights neighboorhood.

We are focusing on an 18-block area from Menlo Avenue to Minnesota Avenue and 9th to 12th Streets.

Here’s the area in terms of square mileage compared to the rest of the city.

KELOLAND Investigates analyzed three years worth of crime data.

A snapshot in time

In the last 30 days, you find several drug violations, a couple of agravated assualts, motor vehicle thefts, vandalism and even a robbery.

The number of 911 calls

It’s not just crime; the area has averaged about 14 calls for service per day over the last few years. Some of the top calls include:

  • Disorderly subjects
  • Traffic stops
  • Intoxicated subject
  • Check wellbeing

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss