PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – Central South Dakota is expected to see numerous triple-digit days coming up this week. KELOLAND News checked in with local business owners about how they’re preparing for the heat.

Pierre Parks Superintendent Jay Jensen has one piece of advice for people that will be out in the heat this week: “Stay hydrated,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Between Monday and Wednesday, Pierre’s temperatures will range from 99-102 degrees. Philip, South Dakota, which is 80 miles west of Pierre, is equally as hot with temps in the low 100s during the beginning of the week.

The high temperatures are causing the Pierre Parks and Recreation department to alter their hours. They will have outdoor crews starting earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday to try and beat the heat and focusing on indoor tasks once it gets too hot later in the day.

“We start early, we start at 7 a.m. and try to get our work done inside later,” Jensen said. “We don’t try to work very hard outside in the afternoon, we don’t overdo it.”

The City of Philip is planning on seeing a packed pool this week with the heat increase. As the only pool in the surrounding area, people from multiple towns over will make the trip to Philip for the pool.

Copper Lurz, the Philip pool manager, said the pool requires lifeguards to take frequent breaks when the temperature reaches over 95 degrees. Guards typically break every two hours, but when the heat index is strong, the pool goes on break every hour to give lifeguards the chance to cool off.

“On super hot days, it is pretty solid from 2 to closing time,” Lurz said about the busyness of the pool. “It’s just so hot that everyone needs a cool break.”

Lurz said the pool has 14 lifeguards this year, which is up by four from previous years. The extra lifeguards allow pool hours to be extended and guards to get more breaks from the sun.

While the heat means packed swimming pools, golf courses in the area are preparing to see slower days. Cullan Deis, owner of Dune Golf Course in Fort Pierre, said extremely hot days like we’re expecting to see this week usually means less people on the course. Deis said golfers will either play through the courses really early in the morning to beat the heat or forgo the golf course altogether.

“The hotter it gets– there will still be golfers, but it won’t be overrun by any means,” Deis said. “They’ve been golfing long enough that they understand when it’s hot like this they just need to drink more water.”