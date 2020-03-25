Businesses in KELOLAND going online during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding things to do for you, your children or even your grandchildren while social distancing can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, some organizations throughout Sioux Falls (KELOLAND) are going virtual with their services. Here’s a few:

The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History Featured animal exhibits



Butterfly House & Aquarium Animal care experts show how they take care of animals Stress relief videos



Vermillion Public Library Online book readings



South Dakota Air and Space Museum Featured airplanes and facts about them



State Universities Most universities are finishing the school year by doing online courses



Teachers Some teachers are taking to the internet to reach their students



If you know of another organization or if your business is going online email wfowkes@keloland.com.