Businesses in KELOLAND going online during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding things to do for you, your children or even your grandchildren while social distancing can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, some organizations throughout Sioux Falls (KELOLAND) are going virtual with their services. Here’s a few:
- The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
- Featured animal exhibits
- Butterfly House & Aquarium
- Animal care experts show how they take care of animals
- Stress relief videos
- Vermillion Public Library
- Online book readings
- South Dakota Air and Space Museum
- Featured airplanes and facts about them
- State Universities
- Most universities are finishing the school year by doing online courses
- Teachers
- Some teachers are taking to the internet to reach their students
If you know of another organization or if your business is going online email wfowkes@keloland.com.