Businesses in KELOLAND going online during the COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Walz issues executive order directing MN residents to stay at home for 2 weeks South Dakota's positive COVID-19 cases up to 41
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding things to do for you, your children or even your grandchildren while social distancing can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, some organizations throughout Sioux Falls (KELOLAND) are going virtual with their services. Here’s a few:

  • The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
    • Featured animal exhibits
  • Butterfly House & Aquarium
    • Animal care experts show how they take care of animals
    • Stress relief videos
  • Vermillion Public Library
    • Online book readings
  • South Dakota Air and Space Museum
    • Featured airplanes and facts about them
  • State Universities
    • Most universities are finishing the school year by doing online courses
  • Teachers
    • Some teachers are taking to the internet to reach their students

If you know of another organization or if your business is going online email wfowkes@keloland.com.

