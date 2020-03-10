Businesses are still recovering after the Sioux Falls tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The effects of three EF2 tornadoes that touched down in Sioux Falls six months ago can still be see today. However, it’s nothing compared to the initial aftermath of the tornadoes.

The video below was shot the morning after the tornadoes hit Sioux Falls. Drone video received courtesy of Cory.

Plaza 41 and Advance Auto Parts were two businesses hit particularly hard. You can see Advance Auto Parts is almost unrecognizable because of the damage, but the Burger King next door looks almost untouched.

Compare that to what the businesses look like March 10, 2020, six months later.

Check this story later today to hear from one of the businesses hit by the tornado and their struggles to recover.