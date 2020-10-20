Business closure ordinance removed from Brookings City Council Agenda

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings has taken an aggressive approach to battle COVID-19 in the region. The city council passed a mask mandate ordinance in September.

The council appeared ready to take additional action during an upcoming meeting. Ordinance 20-029 could have closed bars, restaurants, coffee houses and other similar places. As of Tuesday morning, it was removed from the council agenda and replaced with a different ordinance.

Brookings had closed businesses before due to COVID-19 concerns and the council was looking to do it again, but a Facebook post showed a revised agenda without the ordinance.

Businesses outlined in the ordinance would have been required to close on October 28. The ordinance also would require social gatherings be limited to less than 10 people. It also outlined the mask mandate for people too.

The new agenda has a different ordinance the city council will look out, which outlines safety measures businesses would be required to take to remain open. Businesses would have to maintain variables such as: tables six feet apart, limit their occupancy to half capacity, require employees to wear masks and have enhanced cleaning requirements.