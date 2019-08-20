Burke going back to school two weeks late

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — The Burke School District will be going back to school two weeks late as cleanup continues from the Aug. 6 EF-1 tornado.

All the district’s buildings were damaged in the storm and the following evening from rain.

Elementary students will continue to have classes in the elementary school. The roof is expected to be replaced by the first day of school — Sept. 4. Band and choir classes will be held at area churches.

The middle and high schools will be housed in the original 1937 building. The steel additions of the schools were significantly damaged. The district plans to build temporary classrooms within the school, a mobile science lab and hold music classes at local churches.

Volleyball and basketball practices and games will be 20 miles away in Bonesteel.

KELOLAND News talked to the district’s superintendent about heading back to school. That’s story will be later on KELOLAND.com.