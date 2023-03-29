SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited a construction company following an investigation into the collapse of a South Dakota dairy barn in 2022 that sent multiple employees to the hospital.

On Sept. 12, 2022, the rafters of the Blooming Valley Dairy barn, under construction near Summit, collapsed.

  • Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Now, following a 6-month window for investigation, OSHA has issued a pair of citations, not to the dairy, but to Signet Construction, LLC, the company responsible for the erection of the barn.

According to a representative of the U.S. Dept. or Labor, Signet has contested the citations, one of which is for $15,625, and the other which is for $13,394.