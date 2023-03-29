SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited a construction company following an investigation into the collapse of a South Dakota dairy barn in 2022 that sent multiple employees to the hospital.

On Sept. 12, 2022, the rafters of the Blooming Valley Dairy barn, under construction near Summit, collapsed.

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Now, following a 6-month window for investigation, OSHA has issued a pair of citations, not to the dairy, but to Signet Construction, LLC, the company responsible for the erection of the barn.

According to a representative of the U.S. Dept. or Labor, Signet has contested the citations, one of which is for $15,625, and the other which is for $13,394.