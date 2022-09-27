SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 2012, South Dakota state government has closed the year with a budget surplus.

So where does that money go?

State law requires the money to transfer to the state government’s reserve funds, which totaled $422.6 million, which equals 20% of the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. This year’s budget surplus was a record-setting $115.5 million, up from $85.9 million in 2021. The state has typically averaged anywhere from a low of $7.9 million in 2017 to $19.1 million in 2020 and $19.4 million in 2019.

In late July, the South Dakota Freedom Caucus said the nearly half a billion dollars in rainy day funds was a sign of “over-taxation and reckless spending priorities by the Noem administration.”

Lawmakers in the Freedom Caucus group said they plan to make addressing the reserve funds a legislative priority in 2023.

South Dakota is far from the only state with a budget surplus and each state uses surplus money in different ways. Many states with larger budget surpluses have state income taxes, while South Dakota does not.

In August, The Associated Press reported 13 states passed income tax rate cuts, while at least 15 states approved some form of one-time rebates from budget surpluses.

Below is a brief breakdown of where budget surplus money is being spent in other states.

California: The state with the largest economy in the United States by gross domestic product recorded a $97 billion budget surplus and sent tax money rebates between $200 and $1,050 to individuals making less than $250,000 annually and households earning less than $500,000.

Colorado: In May, the governor signed a new law to give people in Colorado who filed state income tax returns $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. There were no income limits to receive the Colorado Cash Back.

Idaho: In September and February, the governor signed bills giving more tax relief to people who filed income tax returns. Idaho has a varying state income tax from 1% to 6.5%. The September rebates are $300 for individual files, $600 for joint filers. The February rebate was $75 per taxpayer.

Indiana: Indiana has an automatic taxpayer refund law. That law gave a one-time $125 taxpayer refund, while the governor signed a bill to provide an additional $200 per individual and $400 for people filing joint income taxes.

Iowa: Iowa ended 2022 with a budget surplus of $1.91 billion. The governor signed a bill to reduce corporate tax rates when corporate income tax receipts exceed $700 million.

Minnesota: Minnesota recorded a budget surplus of more than $9 billion. Lawmakers gave frontline workers – residents who were employed in health care, retail and the court system during the pandemic – $750 in a bonus.

Montana: Montana recorded more than $1 billion in a budget surplus. Similar to Idaho, Montana has a state income tax of 1% to 6.75%. Some lawmakers wanted to hold a special session on the budget surplus to discuss giving tax rebates to property owners and people who paid state income taxes.

Nebraska: Nebraska had a budget surplus of $1.47 billion and added the money to the state’s cash reserve, which is now at $1.69 billion. Pew Charitable Trusts says Nebraska has the fourth largest “rainy day fund” by total balance. The state could run for 182 days on total balances.

North Dakota: North Dakota has a state income tax ranging from 1.10% to 2.90%. Lawmakers are proposing a single, lower flat tax. Pew Charitable Trusts says North Dakota has the second largest “rainy day fund” by total balance. The state could run for 289 days on total balances.

Wyoming: Wyoming, along with South Dakota, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Alaska, does not have a state income tax. The least populated state in the country, Wyoming was rated as having the largest “rainy day fund” by Pew Charitable Trust.