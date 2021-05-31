Bruns’ shutout leads Dakota Valley to quarterfinal win over Redfield

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns threw a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Redfield.

Updated Tournament Bracket

The game featured two talented pitchers as Redfield Peyton Osborn and Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns took to the mound.

End of 3: @DVHSActivities 0 Redfield 0. @KELOSports



Dakota Valley loaded the bases, but no one scores. pic.twitter.com/EcpJ9SXvmM — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 31, 2021

Both pitchers kept the game scoreless through four innings, but Dakota Valley broke the scoreless game.

Chayce Montagne and Jaxon Hennies each delivered RBI doubles.

DV lead 2-0 after five innings.

End of 5: @DVHSActivities 2 Redfield 0. @KELOSports



DV scratches across a pair of runs on a pair of hits pic.twitter.com/kkKHSsNo5X — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 31, 2021

The sixth went quiet, but Redfield came out ready to fight in the seventh.

The Muskrats loaded the bases, but Bruns got tough from there. He earned one of his nine strikeouts to end the game and earn the Panthers a 2-0 win.

Final: @DVHSActivities 2 Redfield 0. @KELOSports



Redfield left the bases loaded as Paul Bruns completes the complete game shutout! pic.twitter.com/HhmG2ztK9r — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 31, 2021

Pitching Stats – Dakota Valley GameChanger

Paul Bruns earned the win on the mound as he threw a complete game shutout while scattering three hits and two walks. Bruns struck out nine.

Peyton Osborn had a strong showing for the Muskrats as well, but he still takes the loss on the mound. He threw six innings and allowed just two earned runs on six hits, while striking out one.

Chayce Montagne and Jaxon Hennies led the Panthers at the dish as they each went 2-2 with RBI doubles. Montangne added a walk.

For Redfield, Peyton Osborn led the way at the plate as he went 2-3.

The Panthers will advance to the semifinal game on Tuesday, June 1 at 2 p.m. They will face the winner of Gregory County and Dell Rapids.