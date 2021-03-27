Brown’s perfect game leads Augie to win over Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana junior, Tanner Brown, was perfect in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Minot State.

The left-handed pitcher threw a seven-inning perfect game as he faced 21 batters and allowed zero hits and zero baserunners while striking out 11.

Brown forced seven fly-ball outs with the other three outs coming from groundball outs.

The most impressive part of Brown’s performance just might have been the command of his pitches. He was able to throw a compete game despite throwing just an average of 12 pitches per inning.

The Viking offense was solid as well as they score four runs on seven hits.

Carter Howell led the way for Augustana at the dish as he went 1-3 with a two-run homerun.

Jordan Barth and Riley Johnson each collected two hits. Sam Baier and Johnson also earned a run batted in for each of them.

Brown’s perfect game was the second perfect game to be thrown in Augustana school history.