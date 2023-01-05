SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When social worker Amanda Fickes left her home in Brookings Tuesday morning, the conditions were good.

“But then halfway there, it was pretty bad,” Fickes told KELOLAND News Thursday. “My choices were to turn around or keep going. Turning around is hard on the interstate.”

Afraid to stop out of fear of being rear-ended by another vehicle, Fickes continued along Interstate 29, losing visibility until she eventually drove into the ditch. Five minutes after veering off the road, the interstate closed.

She was stuck.

Immediately, Fickes tried to call a towing company but due to the interstate closure, there was nothing they could do. Next, she tried law enforcement who informed her that it would take hours to get to her and to just wait in her car.

“So, I did that. And they said they’d come get me, but they didn’t know when. Because I had a blanket and heat and stuff and I had a full tank of gas, so I waited,” Fickes said.

But after three hours of waiting, Fickes back began to hurt and her coworkers suggested she try walking the remaining three miles to Sioux Falls. But Fickes didn’t have boots.

“Then I realized I had my skis in my car,” Fickes said.

Skiing down I-29. Photo Courtesy: Amanda Fickes Skiing down I-29. Photo Courtesy: Amanda Fickes

So, Fickes strapped her skis on and began the trek to Flying J, a few miles away.

Fickes has been cross-country skiing her whole life and had been planning to go skiing over New Year’s weekend with her sister but the conditions weren’t ideal for them to go out. The snow storm on Tuesday provided the perfect conditions for skiing, although it did remind her of a scene from Fargo.

“So, by then it was still pretty windy, but it wasn’t snowing so it wasn’t horrible for visibility, but the interstate was closed so I didn’t have to worry about anyone running into me,” Fickes said. “And part of it was deep snow, which is nice to have skis and parts of it were like plowed like a thin layer. So, you can almost ski-skate pretty fast in the middle of the interstate.”

After an hour of skiing, Fickes made it to Flying J where she was greeted by stranded truck drivers. There she was able to eat and sit and wait for six hours until a coworker was able to pick her up and take her to her house in Sioux Falls where she spent the night.

But her skiing adventures weren’t over.

Wednesday morning, as snow continued to fall, Fickes’ coworker was unable to drive them to work due to the snow, so Fickes strapped her skis on once again and started skiing through the streets of Sioux Falls.

During her three-mile journey, another coworker of Fickes was able to pick her up near work and give her a ride the rest of the way.

While the conditions weren’t ideal, Fickes is making the best of out of the situation.

“I’m from Minnesota and I had the thought that this was maybe the most Minnesotan thing that could ever happen,” Fickes said. “Getting stranded in a blizzard on the interstate and then skiing out.”

Fickes car recovered from the ditch. Photo Courtesy: Amanda Fickes

Fickes car was recovered from the ditch along I-29 where it had been completely buried beneath snow and she was able to make it back home to Brookings.