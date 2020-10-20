Brookings volleyball earns 3-1 win over S.F. Lincoln

Click the video player above to see the full game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — S.F. Lincoln won the first set 28-26, but the Brookings Bobcats went on to win the next three sets and claim a 3-1 win over Lincoln.

Lincoln was led by Brynn Kirsch who had a match high ten aces.

Set one goes to @LincolnPatsVB 28-26! Brynn Kirsch with her third ace of the set to win it! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/62qQOmnlLr — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 17, 2020

Brookings was led by Kat Charging who had a match high 9 kills.

It was a great match, but set four goes to @Bobcat_Vball 25-22. Brookings defeats @LincolnPatsVB 3 sets to 1. Brookings junior, Kat Charging had a match high 9 kills. Lincoln's Brynn Kirsch had a match high 10 aces. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/eFgay7pjQG — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 17, 2020

Team Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Match Final Brookings Bobcats 26 27 25 25 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 28 25 22 22 1 Score by set

Click the video player below to watch the highlights from Saturday’s game: