Brookings volleyball earns 3-1 win over S.F. Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — S.F. Lincoln won the first set 28-26, but the Brookings Bobcats went on to win the next three sets and claim a 3-1 win over Lincoln.

Lincoln was led by Brynn Kirsch who had a match high ten aces.

Brookings was led by Kat Charging who had a match high 9 kills.

TeamSet 1Set 2Set 3Set 4Match Final
Brookings Bobcats262725253
Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots282522221
Score by set

Click the video player below to watch the highlights from Saturday’s game:

