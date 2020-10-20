Brookings volleyball earns 3-1 win over S.F. Lincoln

Click the video player above to see the full game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — S.F. Lincoln won the first set 28-26, but the Brookings Bobcats went on to win the next three sets and claim a 3-1 win over Lincoln.
Lincoln was led by Brynn Kirsch who had a match high ten aces.
Brookings was led by Kat Charging who had a match high 9 kills.
|Team
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Match Final
|Brookings Bobcats
|26
|27
|25
|25
|3
|Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots
|28
|25
|22
|22
|1
Click the video player below to watch the highlights from Saturday’s game: