Brookings travels to Renner for Game of the Week double header

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a doubleheader between the Brookings Bandits and Renner Post 307.

The Brookings Bandits enter Monday afternoon’s double header with a 9-5 record, despite losing their last two games.

The Bandits started just 2-3, but then won seven straight contests. Brookings saw their win streak snapped last Thursday with back to back losses to Renner.

Brookings has struggled at times on defense this season as they are allowing more than five runs per game.

However, the strength for the Bandits this season has been their offense as they are scoring nearly nine runs per contest, including six games where Brookings scored more than ten runs.

Much like Brookings, Renner had a tough start to the 2020 legion baseball season.

Renner started the season with just a 1-5 record, but they’ve found more success as of late.

Post 307 has won three of their last four contests including a 1-0 win over Brandon Valley last Wednesday.

After an 18-7 loss to Brandon Valley, Renner posted back to back wins against Brookings last Thursday.

Post 307 will look to start a win streak on Monday with a win or two against Brookings.

Renner has struggled this season on the defensive side of the ball as they are allowing nearly six runs per game.

The offense has struggled as well as they are only scoring four runs per game, but Post 307 has found more success in the past week.

Renner has averaged five runs per contest over the last four games.

The two teams have played twice already this season, including last Thursday’s double header.

Brookings jumped out to an early lead in game one, but Renner came back to earn the 6-3 win.

Post 307 would post a 6-2 win in game two, earning them the double header sweep.

Monday’s double header will begin around 1 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch today’s game by visiting the link below:

You can learn more about KELOLAND.com livestreams and how they work by visiting the story below: