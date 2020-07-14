Brookings splits double header with SD Bulls and Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Games of the Week on July 11 featured a pair of games from the Lennox pool of the Renner Post 307 Invitational.

Brookings won the first game as they earned a 10-5 win over Lennox.

Lennox tied the game at 5 with a seventh inning rally, but Brookings answered with 5 runs in the eighth to earn the extra inning victory.

The second game featured Brookings and the SD Bulls.

The Bulls used a balanced offensive attack and some great defense to earn an 8-0 win over Brookings.

