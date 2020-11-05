Brookings mask mandate extended through end of December

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings City Council has extended the mask mandate throughout the city until the end of December. The citywide mask mandate was extended another 60 days on November 3; it has been in place since September 8.

Brookings City Councilor Nick Wendell says it’s important to revisit the measures regarding COVID-19. Wendell went on to say that it may not need to be revisited every meeting, but every two months it’s good to see where the city stands.

“We had to determine whether or not we would let the mandate sunset or if we would extend it an additional 60 days. Certainly, given the case count in our community and in our county, and the impacts we were seeing in the hospital and on our health care staff and throughout the community, we felt like it was important to extend those existing measures and let the mask mandate extend an additional 60 days,” Wendell said.

Epidemiologist Bonny Specker says wearing masks is an important thing to do to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In an email, Specker says she believes the mandate has helped Brookings residents.

“If you look at the rate of increase in cases since the mask mandate was put into effect, Brookings County has done better than the state as a whole. It is hard to say what exactly has happened in the City of Brookings per se since we only have county data and there is a lot of travel in and out of the city by non-residents, but yes, I think it has helped,” Specker said via email.

Wendell and Specker both say the community has, overall, been supportive of wearing masks. Specker said, from what she’s seen, most residents seem to understand the importance of wearing one.

“I do not believe the mandate has divided the city,” Specker said in her email to KELOLAND News. “The more people who wear masks while in public, and the quicker the spread of this virus is slowed down, the sooner people will feel comfortable with getting out and the sooner the economy will pick back up.”

Wendell said the council decided that a citywide mask mandate was a reasonable step the community was willing to take.

“For some it was divisive, certainly. We heard some loud and consistent voices that were against a mask mandate, but I just continue to remind folks that the overwhelming majority of people we heard from in the city of Brookings were in support of a mask mandate,” Wendell said.

One of the groups in Brookings supporting the mandate was the health care community.

“A week ago when we were convened in a city council meeting to make the decision about whether or not to extend this mask mandate, we heard a pretty clear alarm from our health system CEO. He said, ‘This is here now. We’re not speaking hypothetically; it isn’t theoretically what could happen in Brookings. It is happening here now,'” Wendell said.

But some question whether masks prevent the spread of the virus.

“There is a large amount of information out there on both public health and medical websites where people can find the facts out about masks. I think it’s important for people to realize that social media platforms are not the best source for facts,” Specker said in her email.

As far as how long people in the city need to continue wearing masks, both Specker and Wendell say there isn’t a specific time or threshold for when people can stop, but there are guidelines that can be followed for some direction when that time may come.

“I think people will need to not only wear masks, but practice other public health recommendations, such as social distancing and washing hands, as long as the outbreak is occurring and these things are being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control – they really are the experts in this area,” Specker said.

The Brookings City Council has also extended the mandate to have businesses operate at 50% occupancy with elevated health procedures.

