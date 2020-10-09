Brookings hosts Pierre in 11’AA’ ranked battle; game will stream on KELOLAND.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre Governors will make a trip east to Brookings for a ranked battle with the Bobcats and the game will stream on KELOLAND.com.

Pierre enters Friday’s contest with a 4-1 record, having won their last two games.

The Governors have leaned on a strong offense that is scoring more than 40 points per game this season, including an impressive 79 points against Spearfish, back on September 25.

Maguire Raske has helped pace the Governor offense this season, including last week’s impressive 37 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also hauled in six catches for 101 yards in Pierre’s 35-13 win over Huron.

The Governor defense has been efficient, but not as impressive as their offense. Pierre is allowing more than 20 points per game this season.

Pierre has faced two currently ranked opponents. The Governors are 1-1 with a win over fifth ranked Sturgis Brown (37-0 on August 28) and a loss to top ranked Yankton (52-29 on September 11).

The Governors will now prepare to play second ranked and undefeated Brookings.

The Bobcats are led by the top scoring offense and defense in class 11 ‘AA’.

Brookings is allowing an impressive 13.5 points per game defensively this season, which lands them first in the ‘AA’.

Perhaps their most impressive side of the ball is on offense. Brookings has scored 270 points this season (45 points per game).

That success has been led by running back Josh Buri who has tore up every field he has stepped on this season, including last weeks 266 yards and two touchdowns against Mitchell.

"He is just a man amongst boys on that run. He just destroyed a couple Mitchell tacklers."



Yeah, that's Josh Buri. First and goal Bobcats. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/K1I1HWW3m3 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 3, 2020

The Bobcats are outscoring their opponents by an average 31 points per game, which is best in class 11 ‘AA’ by more than eight points per game.

Brookings has scored more than 32 points in every game, while Pierre has scored more than 24 points in every game this season, meaning tonight’s game could see a lot of touchdowns.

Pierre and Brookings will meet tonight at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on the campus of South Dakota State University. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by Noah Clair from KCountry 102.3.