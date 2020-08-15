Brookings fights off elimination Saturday; faces S.F. Brewers in state championship game

Click the video player above to see full highlights from Brookings’ wins over Aberdeen and Brandon Valley.

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Cubs lost their opening round game of the 2020 Class ‘A’ State Amateur Baseball Tournament, with an 8-4 loss to the Brandon Valley Rats.

Since then, the Cubs have won four straight games, outscoring their opponents by nineteen runs to advance to the state championship game on Sunday, August 16.

On Saturday, Brookings earned a 6-5 win in eleven innings over Aberdeen as Jake Anderson delivered the game winning sac-fly, which scored Todd Standish.

In the second game of the day, Brookings got revenge on the only team to beat them in the tournament as the Cubs picked up a 12-5 win over Brandon Valley.

The Cubs will cross paths with the S.F. Brewers on Sunday, August 16 in the state championship game, with the winner being crowned the 2020 Class ‘A’ State Champions.